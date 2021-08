LG Electronics: Bringing cinematic sound experience to home…Introduces true wireless earbuds self-clean, sound great with meridian audio

LG Electronics (LG) announces the rollout of LG Eclair (model QP5) soundbar as well as the revealing of two new LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds (models HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4), both delivering an exceptional listening experience with lifelike audio thanks to Meridian Audio technology.



LG HBS-FN6 features LG’s industry-first UVnano case which eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge. The new canal-type design delivers a more comfortable fit and comes in two colors: matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White.



The exciting moment in the sound bar series gives the lasting good life feeling that most users are craving for. The Éclair (model QP5) is the most compact model to date, starting in North America followed by other regions around the world. A 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree, this soundbar is a great fit for contemporary lifestyles thanks to its sleek, compact design that fits well in limited spaces while still being able to deliver immersive sound.

Despite its compact size, LG Eclair delivers powerful performance with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X support while still keeping peace with the neighbors with its low vibration, power bass subwoofer. Measuring only 296 x 59.9 x 126mm – only one-third the width of LG’s previously smallest 3.1.2 channel Atmos soundbar, SP8YA – LG Eclair features a chic oval design and jersey fabric in classic black or white that blend in seamlessly with any modern décor.

LG Eclair’s advanced, 3.1.2 channel system with wireless subwoofer employs Meridian Audio’s tuning and technology to deliver exceptional detail and spatiality. Meridian’s Horizon technology up-mixes two channel stereo content into immersive, multichannel audio to deliver a wider soundstage for a truly immersive listening experience with tonal balance that remains authentic to the original recording.

LG Eclair offers an enhanced viewing experience thanks to 4K pass-through support which allows viewers to enjoy stunning 4K and HDR content, including Dolby Vision, on their favorite streaming services. What’s more, adaptive LG AI Sound Pro analyzes the content being played and automatically applies the best sound settings, depending on which genre of content the user is enjoying, whether it’s news, music or cinema.

Not only does LG Eclair make sound come alive, it’s also designed with convenience in mind, requiring fewer cables without sacrificing sound quality. This is possible because enhanced audio return channel (eARC) support allows for the lossless transmission of 5.1-channel, 7.1-channel and immersive audio such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X on compatible TVs. Owners of 2021 LG TVs will also benefit from authentic and clear sound with TV Sound Mode Share, which combines the processing power of LG’s latest α (Alpha) AI processors and AI Sound Pro to reveal rich nuances of the content source 1.



Beyond sound performance, LG designed the Eclair not only to elevate the home viewing experience but to reduce its impact on the environment.

The earbuds wonder delivers an extra dimension courtesy of HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology from Meridian – LG’s long-standing audio partner in delivering superior sound – powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years. DSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener.



Both TONE Free models feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a perfectly tailored listening experience: Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater clarity to vocal performances. Noise isolation provided by the snug-fitting eartips provide a tight seal that blocks out most distracting exterior noise while Ambient Sound Mode lets wearers hear what’s going on around them with the press of a button.

The higher end HBS-FN6 includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case for protected storage, hassle-free charging and enhanced hygiene. Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board, leading to potential ear infections.1 Utilizing built-in ultraviolet light, LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus 2 from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel 3 and inner mesh. The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after a five-minute charge. Fully charged, both models provide six hours of usage with the UVnano case delivering three full charges for a total of 18 hours of listening enjoyment.

“LG has always striven to deliver better sound to more consumers and with our new TONE Free earbuds we are expanding on our successful partnership with Meridian Audio,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division. “On top of great sound, TONE Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical.”

The new LG TONE Free boasts enhanced usability and durability with both models rated IPX4 for protection against splashing water, rain and perspiration while working out. Both HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 also feature Voice Command for convenient voice access to Google Assistant or Siri on a connected smartphone. Intuitive touch commands built into each earbud allows the listener to play, pause, skip and control the volume level without reaching for the phone.

“We poured all of our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for this new range of LG TONE Free products,” commented John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio. “Whether you’re at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

Both LG TONE Free models will begin rolling out in key European and American markets starting next month, with availability in other regions to follow.



Clear specifications reel out details as follow: Earbud Size: 16.1 x 32.77 x 25.0 mm, Charging Case Size: 54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm, Battery Capacity,– Earbuds: 55mAh x 2– Case: 390mAh,Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play,Battery Life:– Talk: 5 hours– Play: 6 hours– Earbuds + Case: 18 hours, Connectivity:Bluetooth 5.0 (Single Device Connection),Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic,Microphones: 2 Outer,Compatibility: Android / iOS,Bluetooth Audio Codec: BC / AAC,Colors: Stylish Black / Modern White