LG Electronics: Bringing cinematic sound experience to homes

LG Electronics (LG) has rollout the LG Eclair (model QP5) soundbar as well as the revealing of two new LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds (models HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4).

Both deliver an exceptional listening experience with lifelike audio thanks to Meridian Audio technology.

The company in a statement said the LG HBS-FN6 features LG’s industry-first UVnano case which eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge. The new canal-type design delivers a more comfortable fit and comes in two colors: matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White.

According to the statement the exciting moment in the sound bar series gives the lasting good life feeling that most users are craving for. The Éclair (model QP5) is the most compact model to date, starting in North America followed by other regions around the world.

A 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree, this soundbar is a great fit for contemporary lifestyles thanks to its sleek, compact design that fits well in limited spaces while still being able to deliver immersive sound.

Despite its compact size, LG Eclair delivers powerful performance with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X support while still keeping peace with the neighbors with its low vibration, power bass subwoofer. Measuring only 296 x 59.9 x 126mm – only one-third the width of LG’s previously smallest 3.1.2 channel Atmos soundbar, SP8YA – LG Eclair features a chic oval design and jersey fabric in classic black or white that blend in seamlessly with any modern décor.

LG Eclair’s advanced, 3.1.2 channel system with wireless subwoofer employs Meridian Audio’s tuning and technology to deliver exceptional detail and spatiality. Meridian’s Horizon technology up-mixes two channel stereo content into immersive, multichannel audio to deliver a wider soundstage for a truly immersive listening experience with tonal balance that remains authentic to the original recording.