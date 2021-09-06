LG Electronics gives users more power to control their devices with ThinQ

LG Electronics has restated its commitment to give users of its products more power to control their devices with ThinQ.

The LG ThinQ app was designed to seamlessly connect with the company’s AI-enabled products and services, giving the user full visibility and access to all compatible home appliances while home or on the go.

On the LG ThinQ app, energy monitoring dashboards displaying monthly usage information are available for every appliance so that users can see where they might be able to save energy.

According to Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, “LG believes its advanced AI system will be useful in various areas from customer counselling to production development.”

“LG OLED and NanoCell TVs with ThinQ deliver next-level AI and elevated viewing experiences right to your living room. Discover game-changing intelligence that creates a cinematic experience and a center for your smart home and beyond.

“With just a simple voice request the LG AI TV makes suggestions suited to your preference such as movie, programs or music. You can adjust your room temperature, or other connected devices without missing your favorite contents”, he said.

“When you choose appliances powered with LG’s intuitively smart AI technology, they go beyond just being appliances, to helping you manage your home and life.

With LG ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you’re not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control Express Freeze, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone. Same applies for LG Washing Machines, Air Conditioners and Styler.

The General Manager, Customer Service, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Park Kyeong-Taek said “the LG Service Centre demonstrates LG’s continued commitment to invest and deliver excellent after sales services to meet the needs of customers”.