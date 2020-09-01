LG electronics launches first compact VRF solution using R32 refrigerant

A major player in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, LG Electronics (LG) has recently launched a compact variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution using R32 refrigerant, the Multi V S, marking the first in the industry.

With its key characteristics of environment-friendliness and compact size, Multi V S nevertheless posts high efficiency.

Choosing an air conditioner, the efficiency, load, design, etc. are all factors that one cannot overlook; but firstly, it has to fit. As being experienced from the pain points of major contractors and installers in and around the globe, as more and more VRF solutions are being used even in relatively smaller buildings, finding a product that allows flexibility in terms of installation is the key.

Especially for residential buildings, condominiums, and small offices where any small space to use is precious, space for the unsightly variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution will be something you would not be able to spare.

The volume only at around 0.26m3, the dimensions are 834 x 330 x 950 (height x depth x width), much smaller than that of existing VRFs among the same class. This was made possible with the newly adapted single-fan structure, with not only the volume but the weight, was also reduced by around 23%.

As an outdoor unit, VRFs are usually placed at the outdoor balcony or spaces should have been spared for the placement. Now, with the reduction in size, installers and building consultants have greater flexibility starting from the building designing to installation stage. Also, considering the striking difference in the height of the product, Multi V S can easily be camouflaged from an external view as it is about the height of the balcony railings, posting a better external view.

One step ahead of the game, LG Sales Manager of Air Solution Division, Mr. Saheed Adeyemi said, “The new Multi V S can provide much more flexibility in terms of installation with its compact size and light weight but does not fail to offer high efficiency,” saying, “We believe the Multi V S will see increase in demand as it is the optimal option not only for residential buildings but also for small offices and condominiums with limited space.”