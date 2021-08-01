LG introduces stabilizer free, non-plumbing, auto restart home appliances

To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level, LG Electronics is set to deliver an unparalleled level of performance and convenience into the home with enhanced features to present consumers with a more enriching smart home experience.

Adding to an already comprehensive list of features, these home appliance models demonstrate LG’s commitment to giving consumers more choice and helping them to save cost and spend less on its Refrigerators and Washing Machines.

Appliances are evolving to suit consumer needs as they appear, and the most innovative manufacturers are the ones that are able to predict user trends and meet their demands before they arise. Time and time again, LG Electronics has established a reputation as a company that is unafraid to push the boundaries of innovation and challenge convention.

One unique feature is the Stabilizer Free Operation on LG Refrigerators and as the name suggests, refrigerators with stabilizer-free operation features save you from spending extra money in buying a separate stabilizer for your refrigerator. This is made possible by the special type of compressor. Refrigerators with this feature will protect your appliance from fluctuation. The Compressor in LG Refrigerator has: Better Energy Efficiency Ratio, Consumes less power and Can operate at voltages as low as 135V and as high as 290V and eliminates the need of a Stabilizer. Having a reliable stabilizer free operation can substantially reduce the chances of damage due to voltage fluctuation.

The General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. Brian Kang said “At LG, we understand that durability is just as important as strong performance. A large range of our products are backed by 10-year warranty on the Compressor, ensuring worry-free operation year after year.

“A close monitoring of day to day market activities on why consumers buy a particular Refrigerator has shown that warranty period is a strong factor. Backed with 10-year warranty in linear compressor in its Refrigerator segment, LG Electronics appears to have become the consumers delight in African market as a result of the durability of most of its products particularly the refrigerator that comes in various forms like; Side by Side, Door-in-Door, Top Freezer refrigerator just to mention a few”, he said.