LG launches new AI powered washer, styler steam closet in Nigeria 

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of its most advanced innovation in laundry, the new LG ThinQ™ Front-Load Washing Machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor and the smart Wi-Fi enabled steam clothing care system Styler into the Nigerian market.

LG’s new AI DD Washing Machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load sensing the fabric texture and deploys the best wash pattern which provides 18% more fabric protection. The premium LG Styler with Espresso finish Tinted Mirror Glass Door brings functionality and elegance to the home with a refined, modern design and the ability to keep clothes hygienically clean and looking their very best. The newer tinted espresso-glass door exudes sophistication while the unit effortlessly and conveniently refreshing up to four garments – including a pair of pants in the door – simultaneously.

“We are delighted to launch the new Styler and front-load washing machine with AI DD in Nigeria,” said Mr. Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics West Africa Operations. “With innovative washing technologies and AI-powered diagnosis system, we are certain that this new LG front-load washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations. And whether it’s a housewife or the butler can easily do it himself. Simply hang your clothes inside the LG Styler clothes dryer.

The comprehensive care process starts with the built-in hanger vibrating at a rate of 180 times per minute, reducing micro-dust in the clothes.Speaking at the launch, the Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru said, “the busier our lives become, the more difficult it is to take proper care of our wardrobe. LG Styler is “designed for clothes worthy of care.