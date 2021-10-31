LG offers auto cleaning, antibacterial line of air conditioners

The LG Electronics has introduced a new line of auto cleaning and antibacterial air conditioners that guarantees good quality of life.

Scientists from around the world are working on understanding the impact of Indoor air quality (IAQ) on health and life expectancy.

Research has shown that in areas with higher levels of harmful substances, poorer air quality can exacerbate a range of health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular disease, with premature mortality worldwide.

In 2016, it was estimated that more than 80% of people living in urban areas that monitor air pollution are exposed to air quality levels that exceed WHO limits. These substances are in the air you breathe and they may or may not be visible. Some of them are produced by humans, e.g. exhaust fumes, but also fumes and smells from cooking or cleaning agents. Others – through the environment, i.e. pollen, bacteria and fine dust. Indoor air more concentrated than in open air is generally of poorer quality.

During full-scale cleaning, LG DUALCOOL and ARTCOOL Air Conditioners effectively filters the air, while maintaining a comfortable temperature at home. It can also actively neutralize airborne toxins in a three-step process.