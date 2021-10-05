LG polls: APC accuses PDP of fueling violence in Plateau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of instigating violence over its exclusion from the forthcoming local government council polls in the state.

State Secretary of the caretaker extraordinary committee of the APC, Malam Bashir Musa Sati, made the accusation in a press release in Jos.

The APC was responding to the PDP Chairman Hon. Chris Hassan, who was quoted as saying they are either allowed to partake or “there will be no election.”

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has keenly noticed the state of be wilderness and desperation in which the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have found themselves having lost in the High Court, whose judgments ordered for their non-participation in the forthcoming Local Government Councils elections in the State,” it said.

He said the APC is not bothered about the PDPs internal wrangling that had in November 2020 led to the High Court judgment that nullified their state executives, urging security agencies to be watchful and call the PDP leadership under Chris Hassan to order.

“However, we are surprised that while the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEIC), acted within the confine of the law, the PDP is now blaming the State Government and APC for its woes.

“That the PDP is now saying it will, “use all it’s might to fight..,” and it must participate or, “no election will hold,” is a clear indication that it is instigating it’s people to go against the court Judgments and violently cause trouble in the state,” it said.

“The PDP should also be held responsible for any eventual breach of peace and order in the State.

“Our expectations is for the PDP to be civil in its approach to issues considering the lawful means at which it was ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction,” the statement stated.