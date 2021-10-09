LG polls: Lalong commends electorate for large turn out

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, has praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out to elect their Chairmen and Councillors in the ongoing local lovernment elections holding throughout the 17 Local Government Areas on Saturday October 9, 2021.

The governor who voted alongside his wife, Regina Lalong and other close family members at about 10:30am, said he was impressed with the turn out and enthusiasm in his ward and the encouraging reports from various parts of the state which equally indicated a peaceful exercise and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

In a statement issued by his director of press, Dr Makut Macham, Lalong said going by the fact that Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had assured all political parties, candidates and the entire electorate of the their readiness for the exercise.

Asked if he was apprehensive of a court case instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Court of Appeal Jos seeking an injunction to stop the elections, the governor said:

“We had no fear because we know the courts will do justice according to our laws. Even if they had ruled that the elections will not hold, we would have had nothing to do but to obey the ruling.

“The APC as a party has high regard for the courts and believes that it is a very important part of the democratic culture which we must build.

“You remember the Zamfara case where we even won the elections but the courts voided it and in Rivers where we were stopped from participating.

“Now that in this case the court ruled in our favour, we are going ahead with the elections peacefully.”

On the significance of the elections and the security arrangements put in place, the governor said the transition from one local government adminstration to another was a thing that many people of Plateau have yearned for.

He said though there were concerns about security, the government took all necessary measures to ensure that the elections come and go smoothly without any hindrance and has charged security agencies to deploy their personnel all over the state.

The governor also urged all citizens to ignore rumours and fake news being pedelled about the elections as all parties and their supporters were given equal opportunity to participate in the process leading to the poll.

He assured the state that the will of the people expressed through the ballot box will be allowed to prevail as PLASIEC has given all assurances of fairness, justice and adherence to the rules of the game.