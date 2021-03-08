LG polls: Oyo PDP won’t be party to imposition of candidates – Chairman

Oyo state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, Monday, declared that the state executives would not be a party to imposition arrangements by some stakeholders.

The PDP chairman made this known while addressing PDP members protesting the planned imposition of chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the May 15 local government election in Oyo state

Alhaji Mustapha emphasized that the PDP state executives are committed to open process in choosing candidates for the May 15 local government areas.

According to the Oyo PDP chairman, the party will conduct primary election in 32 of the local government areas in the state, saying, “I can assure that we will conduct primary elections in 32 local government areas except Egbeda, which has adopted consensus candidates by its stakeholders”.

The Chairman hinted that by Monday (today), modalities for the primary elections would be unveiled by the party.

Related

No tags for this post.