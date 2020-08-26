LG polls: PDP promises to refund defeated aspirants



Bauchi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to refund aspirants who lost chairmanship and councillorship primaries for the upcoming local governments elections in the state.



State publicity secretary of the party Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari made the promise while addressing Journalists on the outcome of the primary elections conducted by the party in the 20 local government areas of the state.



He said the defeated aspirants would have their fees paid for purchase of nomination forms refunded in order to compensate them.



“It is only fair to refund the fees paid to assuage the loss of the primaries as well as to demonstrate that the party is a united entity and members are working as a family to ensure victory at the polls.



“The party has done its home work very well and is sure of victory considering the performance so far by the PDP administration in the state within the last one year”. He said.



Zainabari said that the party has 20 candidates contesting for chairmen in the forthcoming October election and 300 contestants for councillors in various wards.

