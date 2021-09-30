LG polls: PDP suffers setback as court dismisses suit against Plateau electoral body

The Plateau State High Court on Wednesday dismissed the suit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aganist the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEIC), over an alleged exclusion of the party from participating in the forthcoming October, Local Government council elections.

The court presided over by Justice Yakubu Kunda of High Court 5, in his judgement said the PDP cannot participate in the election for its failure to held congresses and constitute executives as ordered by an earlier judgement of the State High Court delivered by Justice SP Gang in November 20, 2020.

A faction of the PDP has in November, 2020 secured a judgement of the High Court, that ordered for the proper conduct of congresses to elect state executives, but rather the party failed to do that, and went to put in place caretaker committee, which conducted primaries for the local elections, which PLASEC discarded.

In his judgement Justice Kunda, held that PLASIEC was legally right to have refused PDP nomination and expression of interest forms for the said election.

He further held that all the steps and actions taken by the caretaker committee including the conduct of the said primary elections was null and void.

He said the suit is lacking in merit and that the PLASEIC was write to have removed the PDP from the election.

“The entire claims in the submission of the claimant is hereby, dismissed,” he judged.

Justice Kunda slammed the sum N2.5million as damages against the PDP.