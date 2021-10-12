LG polls: Plateau IPAC hails peaceful conduct of electorate

Plateau state chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has commended the electorate for their peaceful and orderly conduct at last Saturday’s local government elections.

The IPAC also said it was studying the results of all 17 Local Government Areas of the state for possible actions where necessary.

State chapter chairman of IPAC also chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Abubakar Dogara Ishaq, made the statement on Sunday in Jos, shortly after the Plateau State Electoral Commission (PLASEIC) declared the results.

“Plateau State IPAC wishes to commend the peaceful and orderly conduct of electorate during and after the elections,” he said.

According to Hon. Dogara even though the elections were successfully conducted with adeqaute arrangements by PLASIEC, much are still needed to be done in subsequent polls.

“The huge voter apathy witnessed in the elections were indications that electorates are not satisfied with the performances of politicians and those in Governance,” he said.

Hon. Dogara said therefore, both the politicians, Government and electoral bodies must strive hard to restore people’s confidence by doing so much good to the people.

“Voter apathy is further weakning our democracy, and we must take it as a serious message from the electorates in such a way that we will endeavour to strengthen good governance,” he said.

On the results declared by PLASIEC Hon. Dogara said opposition parties that have participated in the elections are still collecting thier results and will make prononcement at an appropriate time.

“From the report we are recieving from our members, they are collecting reports and will make prononcement on the outcome. Most especially on the councillorship seats and were we discovered some irregularities we will seek redresss but for now we are satisfied with the conduct,” he said.

The IPAC chairman further commended the PLASEIC for allowing a fair playground.