LG polls: Stay away from PDP primaries, Oyo CP warns troublemakers

Oyo state Commissioner of Police (CP) Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, Wednesday warned troublemakers to stay away from the Thursday primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Local Government elections in the state .

CP Vivian Onadeko in a statement made available to journalists by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), CSP Lawrence Fadeyi, said the command is ready to provide adequate security in all the wards of the 33 Local Government Areas of Oyo State.

She assured all residents of the state of adequate security of everyone by the deployment of officers and men to all wards and vulnerable points

The Commissioner of Police then called on all concerned to ensure orderliness in the conduct of the primaries, adding, “all trouble makers are advised to steer clear the venue of the primary as those caught fomenting troubles will be decisively dealt with.”.

