LG polls: Umahi hails ‘peaceful’ conduct in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Engr. David Umahi, Saturday, hailed the peaceful conduct of Local Government Area (LGA) elections across the 13 council areas of the state.

Monitoring the elections across the 13 LGAs and 171 political wards in the State, it was observed that the polls was violent free.

The governor while addressing journalists shortly after casting his vote at his Onuofukwuru ward 013, Uburu, Ohazara LGA expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the elections.

He said, “The turn out is very impressive. I’m delighted even more delighted with the turnout, delighted with seriousness of this exercise, and also happy that Ebonyi state is 100% Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and for this, we are very happy.

“I don’t know the number of parties but not less than 10 political parties are participating but you go to where you have taken your bath to look for your clothe so they participate for mere formality because I believe that the miracles of Ebonyi state is anchored on PDP.

Speaking on other states that are yet to conduct LG polls, he expressed hope that all governors understand the law and are working according to their priority and will conduct their own local election at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Barr Uduma Chima Eni, who contested under the platform of PDP commended his people for coming out en-mass to support him at the elections.

Eni who had represented Afikpo south constituency at the state House of Assembly between 2007 and 2015, recommended a four-year straight tenure for the local government council.