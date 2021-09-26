LG polls: You can’t sweep all, IPAC replies Lalong



The Plateau state chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), Sunday said the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not likely to win in all the 17 local government councils elections in the state.

It said although none of the opposition parties have fielded candidates in the election, but others have nominated credible candidates that capable of defeating the APC in some of the councils in state.

The state chapter chairman of IPAC, Hon. Abubakar Dogara Ishaq, stated this in an exclusive interview in Jos.

Governor Simon Lalong, has Sunday, while flagging off campaigns of the APC candidates in Shendam LGA, boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will “sweep the polls.”

But the IPAC chairman said it was not yet over since the PDP is still in court wanting it to order PLASEIC to allow it participate, hoping that the PDP would surely win some seats.

“If eventually the court decided that the PDP should be allowed to field its candidates, there is the possibility of the PDP wining some seats. So his Excellency cannot be assured of sweeping all the seats.

“Few other political parties have fielded councillorship candidates in some of the wards and we believe they have credible candidates that can also win election,” he said.

The IPAC chairman blamed the State House of Assembly for formulating unfriendly laws that deprived its members from fielding candidates in the election.

He said opposition parties were unable to field candidates because of the high cost of nomination form for a candidate.

“Unfortunately no other political party has been able to field a chairmanship candidate, because of the huge amount that PLASIEC has charged that any candidate should pay.

“The sum of N2.2m for chairman and his deputy, is on the high cost,” he cried.

According him the PLASIEC is not to blame for the fees, rather the lawmakers who have made the law.”I cannot really say depriving other political parties to participate in the election, I think all the blame should go to the State House of Assembly for making the law allowing PLASIEC to charge whatever fee they feel like charging.

“Although the PLASEIC should have given lower charges like it was done in Nasarawa state,” he said.

He stressed that IPAC was so far satisfied with PLASIEC arrangements for the election.