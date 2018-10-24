LG primaries: Kuje chair assures of adequate security

Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Abdulahi Danladi Galadima has

assured residents in the area of adequate security for the peaceful

conduct of the chairmanship primary elections scheduled to hold on

October 25 across the FCT.

Galadima gave the assurance while speaking with Blueprint after a

security meeting with stakeholders on electoral process in preparation

for the FCT chairmanship primaries holding in the area.

According to him, security personnel would be deployed in all the 10

electoral wards and polling units to ensure the security of lives and

properties during and after the exercise.

He said the meeting was very important because of rumours going round

that some politicians had hired thugs to destabilise the primary

elections taking place this week.

He called on residents not to panic as adequate security measures have

been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

“According to him, security agencies have been instructed to arrest

anyone found taking laws into his hands and prosecute such person in

accordance to the law.

The chairman added that “everyone is entitled to vote and be voted for

as far as electoral process is concerned.”

It could be recalled that on October protests and confusion marred

the All Progressives Congress FCT senatorial and Abuja South House of

Representatives primaries held in the area where properties were

destroyed, with one person dead while many were injured.

