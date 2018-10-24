LG primaries: Kuje chair assures of adequate security

Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Abdulahi Danladi Galadima has
assured residents in the area of adequate security for the peaceful
conduct of the chairmanship primary elections scheduled to hold on
October 25 across the FCT.
Galadima gave the assurance while speaking with Blueprint after a
security meeting with stakeholders on electoral process in preparation
for the FCT chairmanship primaries holding in the area.
According to him, security personnel would be deployed in all the 10
electoral wards and polling units to ensure the security of lives and
properties during and after the exercise.
He said the meeting was very important because of rumours going round
that some politicians had hired thugs to destabilise the primary
elections taking place this week.
He called on residents not to panic as adequate security measures have
been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.
“According to him, security agencies have been instructed to arrest
anyone found taking laws into his hands and prosecute such person in
accordance to the law.
The chairman added that “everyone is entitled to vote and be voted for
as far as electoral process is concerned.”
It could be recalled that on October protests and confusion marred
the All Progressives Congress FCT senatorial and Abuja South House of
Representatives primaries held in the area where properties were
destroyed, with one person dead while many were injured.
