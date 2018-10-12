LG results: Seek legal redress, Lalong tells protesters

Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has asked members of the opposition parties and individuals who are aggrieved over the results of the local government elections as announced by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASEIC) should tow the democratic path by approaching the local government elections petition tribunal to ventilate their grievances.

Also, he urged members of the APC and other citizens of the state not to do anything that may affect the peace of the state.

The Governor in a message signed by his Commissioner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, said the Local Government Election Appeal Tribunals were inaugurated even before the local government polls took place and therefore are fully prepared to entertain complaints.

“PLASEIC is headed by a credible leadership and members who are ready to make clarifications on the polls.

Therefore, whatever complaint anyone or party has should be directed to the body and not the governor”, he said.

Further, he said as a democrat, he would not interfere in the work of PLASEIC which is an independent institution and assures citizens of his administration’s commitment to peace, justice and fairness.

However, he urged the losers to accept the result in good faith noting that in any context, there must be a winner and losers, even as he advised all winners to be magnanimous in victory while losers should be humble in defeat.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State APC has swept 11 out of the 13 Local Government Councils, where elections were conducted on Wednesday.

Declaring the result of the elections, Chairman of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Mr. Fabian Ntung, said two other local government council elections are inconclusive.

The APC won in Langtang North, Wase, Shendam, Mikang, Quan’pan, Kanam, Kanke, Pankshing, Bokkos, Bassa and Jos East, local government councils.

He said elections in Mangu and Langtang South Local Governments were inconclusive.

In a related development, irate youths in Bassa Local Government Area, of Plateau State have set ablaze the personal resident of the local council’s management committee chairman, Mrs Sarah Bali, over the declared result of the councils election in favour of the APC.

The youths said they were protesting against what they described as, “massive rigging,” in an election that was generally conducted peacefully

