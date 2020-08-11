LGs polls: Blueprint Correspondent joins race in Bauchi



Ahead of the forthcoming local governments elections in Bauchi state slated for October 2020, a Bauchi-based journalist Najib Sani has declared interest to vie for chairman of Bauchi local government.

Najib who is a correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper and financial secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state made the declaration Tuesday in a statement issued to reporters.



The chairmanship aspirant said he is running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that he would submit his forms on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old journalist said he was motivated to join the race in order to ensure that he does not only advocate youth involvement in governance but participate fully in politics.

According to him, many people who contest for local government offices in the country were not well enlightened and do not know what leadership was all about emphasising that local governments were important tier of government that need people with ideas to lead them.



He commended governor Bala Mohammed for the idea to conduct local government elections in the state instead of appointing caretakers to rule the councils just as he urged him not to rig the election in favour of his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).



“I wish to inform you that I have purchased form to run for Bauchi local government chairman in the forthcoming October election. I believe that it is high time for the youth to take our destiny into our own hands.

“We should not only advocate youth involvement in governance but should be bold enough to run for elective offices. And I decided to join one of the major parties. I am contesting under the platform of the APC. I solicit your support and prayers,” the statement reads.