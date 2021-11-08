Liberia vs Nigeria: Rohr, Yobo others arrive Morocco for World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr, Assistant coaches, Joseph Yobo and newly reinstated Salisu Yuduf have arrive Rabat, Morocco to team up with others backroom staff of the team led by Team Secretary, Dayo Enebi ahead of the all important Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Lone Stars of Liberia.

The world football governing body, Fifa and the continental counterpart, CAF have given the Liberia Football Association to stage the match in Morocco after their national stadium in Moronvia failed to get the necessary approval from CAF.

The camp of the Nigeria side is expected to start bubbling with arrival of the several foreign based invited for the encounter.

The duo of Yusuf and Yobo departed the shore of Nigeria on Monday morning to team up with Rohr came to Morocco from Europe.

Rohr invited 23 players for the match last week and they are expected to start arriving at the camp as from Monday afternoon.

