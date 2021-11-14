Liberty TV CEO bags 2021 Entrepreneurship Award

The Chairman/CEO of the famous media consortium of Liberty television, radio and newspaper, Alhaji Tijjani Ramallan, has been voted Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 by Politics Today, an online newspaper.

This was contained in a media release by the online newspaper’s management, signed by its Editor-in-Chief, Nasir Dambatta, on Saturday shortly after the presentation of the award to Tijjani Ramallan.

Responding, the Ataar Communications CEO said he dedicated the award to all his staff on the electronic and print media sections for their hardwork and professionalism.

He noted that the award was an inspiration for him as an entrepreneur to continue to do more in deepening democracy and enlightenment of the citizenry on socio-political, economic fronts, among others.

“The award was in recognition of Alhaji Ramallan’s ability to successfully run a newspaper, television and radio channels, providing jobs to Nigerians despite the tough odds confronting the media industry in today’s Nigeria,” he said.

Politics Today’s management described Ramallan as “the lion of Northern print and electronic media business and a living example of media consortium manager upholding the values of professional integrity for national rebirth”.

The award, according to Dambatta, was part of activities marking the second anniversary of the online newspaper, “a niche publication for politics news and analyses.”