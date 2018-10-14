Libya clash: Eagles depart Uyo for Tunisia Monday, aboard chartered flight

Tuesday’s 2019 AFCON reverse clash between Libya and Nigeria will kick off by 7pm, while the Super Eagles will fly out to Tunisia from Uyo by 8am on a chartered flight.

Officials in Sfax, Tunisia, further revealed that the weather is normal with temperature between 20 and 27 degrees.

Nigeria trounced Libya 4-0 Saturday in Uyo to move to second in Group E on six points from three matches.

Should the North Africans avenge this loss, they will topple the Eagles from the second spot.

Only the top two teams in the group will qualify for next year’s AFCON.

