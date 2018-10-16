Libya clash: Rohr maintains winning squad in Sfax

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, is expected to keep faith with the same set of players that defeated Libya 4-0 in last Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying contest in the reverse fixture tonight (Tuesday) in Sfax, Tunisia.

Torino of Italy defender, Ola Aina will take the place of the injured Shehu Abdullahi in the only expected change in the starting line-up for the match billed to hold at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri, Sfax. Kick off is 7pm Nigerian time.

Aina came in as a replacement for Abdullahi who copped a harmstring injury early in the game against the Mediterranean Knights at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

Young goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho who spent time with the team’s physiotherapist before joining the rest of his colleagues in training on Monday evening will maintain his position in goal.

The duo of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun will continue their formidable partnership in central defence, with Aina and SC Paderborn of German defender, Jamilu Collins to man the right -back and left back positions.

The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi will continue their combination in the middle of the park like they did to good effect in Uyo on Saturday.

Stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Kalu who scored his first international goal for Nigeria against the North Africans will operate from the flanks.

Hat-trick hero from the first-leg, Odion Ighalo will lead the Super Eagles charge for goals once again.

SUPER EAGLES EXPECTED LINE-UP VS LIBYA

Francis Uzoho (GK)

Ola Aina

Jamilu Collins

Leon Balogun

William Troost-Ekong

Wilfred Ndidi

Oghenekaro Etebo

Alex Iwobi

Ahmed Musa (C)

Samuel Kali

Odion Ighalo

