Super Eagles may find the visiting Libyan team a hard nut to crack as both sides are looking out to make a good outing from their 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group E match slated for Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital on Saturday.

Though the Libya head coach, Abdel Amrouche is expecting a tough match against Nigeria Libya poised to rattle Super Eagles in Uyo but he believes his wards have what it takes to take on the Gernot Rohr’s Eagles in all the department of the game.

The Mediterranean Knights are coming into the games as the group leaders with four points – and a superior goal difference – after handing Seychelles a heavy defeat in the group opener before last month’s impressive goalless stalemate away in South Africa.

“God willing, we will satisfy the Libyan public in the next game despite the difficulty,” Amrouche told the media at a press conference.

“Everyone is committed, and everyone answered the call to gather at the camp for players who are not associated with official matches with their clubs, we are waiting for the rest.” Nigeria thrashed Seychelles 3-0 in their previous 2019 AFCON qualifier away last month while Libya held South Africa to a 0-0 draw.

The win against Seychelles saw Nigeria return to winning ways having lost to South Africa at home in the first game of the AFCON qualifier, just as the draw took the Libyan Meditteranean Knights’ to the summit of the group.

However, Eagles are expected to start training for the important clash today while the Libyans were expected to have arrived Nigeria and camped the Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort in Uyo yesterday

