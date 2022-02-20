Ligue 1: Nigeria’s Moses Simon dazzles, Messi, Mbappe falter as Nante whip PSG

An early second-half goal wasn’t enough to inspire a Paris Saint-Germain comeback as they fell to a surprise 3-1 loss away to Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday evening.

Nigeria’s winger Moses Simon was the cynosure of all eyes throughout the encounter.

Having beaten Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, PSG started slowly on Saturday and fell behind to a Randal Kolo Muani strike with just four minutes on the clock.

Their position got worse 10 minutes later as Nantes doubled their unlikely advantage, this time with Quentin Merlin beating Keylor Navas.

PSG, despite starting with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi up front, had no answer for Nantes, despite ending the night with over 70 percent of the ball possession.

Nantes went in at the break with a three-goal cushion as Ludovic Blas converted a penalty in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Neymar pulled a goal back for PSG very early in the second half, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side were unable to build on the Brazilian’s strike and instead fell to a disappointing defeat on a forgettable night.

PSG remain top and with a 13-point lead over second-placed Marseille, who can cut the gap to 10 points this weekend.