2022: Like ASUU, non-teaching staff may join strike in universities – Official

Nigerian students may have to stay longer at home as the non teaching staff in Nigerian Universities have revealed plans to embark on strike, two weeks after Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an industrial action.

The non-academic lecturers in various higher institutions said they can not longer watch as agreements freely entered with government are not respected.

The unions under the umbrella of Joint Action of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the weekend said they would withdraw their services any moment without further notice.

“Given the situation of things as at today, following agitation of our members, we can no longer guarantee industrial peace in our university system. With this release, we place all Nigerians on red alert of the possibility of an industrial acton by the non-teaching staff unions of NASU and SSANU, as we can no longer watch as agreements freely entered into by the Federal Government with the Unions are not respected,” the union leaders said.

According to a resolutions by the non teaching staff at the end of its meeting lamented that “having waited one whole year for the consummation of the Memorandum of Understanding, and despite all peaceful entreaties, we wish to notify all stakeholders in the Nigerian Universities (and Inter-University Centres, and indeed all Nigerians of the possible breakdown of industrial peace in the university system borne out of disrespect for Collective Bargaining Agreements reached with NASU and SSANU by government.”

Signed by Comrade Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary and Comrade Mohammed H. Ibrahim SSANU President, the unions noted that the January 2021 industrial action was preceded by a Memorandum of Action in October 2020.

The issues in contentions according to the JAC of SSANU and NASU are “Inconsistencies in IPPIS Payment, Non-Payment of Earned Allowances, Delay in Renegotiation of FGN/NASU and SSANU Agreement Non-Payment of Arrears of National Minimum Wage ,Usurpation of Headship of Non-Teaching Units in clear violation of Conditions of Service and Establishment Procedures, Neglect and Poor Funding of State Universities and Non-Payment of Retirement Benefits to Outgoing Members Non-Constitution of Visitation Panel to Universities”.

The unions said till date, except for constitution of visitation panels which its white papers are yet to see the light of the day, none of the issues as agreed in the October 2020 and February 2021 Memorandum of Action have been implemented.