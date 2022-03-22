Like Chelsea, UK government may hit Manchester City with sanction

Chelsea might not be the only team to be sanctioned by the UK government as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Manchester City are now in the spotlight due to a meeting between their owner Sheikh Mansour and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

According to the BBC, the UK government has been extremely critical of City owner Mansour for recently meeting with Putin-ally Assad.

“It is the UK’s firm belief that – in the absence of a change in behaviour by the Syrian regime – strengthening ties undermines the prospect of a lasting and inclusive peace in Syria,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told the Athletic.

At a time when political tensions are having consequences in the Premier League, City could follow in Chelsea’s footsteps.

The government recently froze the assets of Blues owner Roman Abramovich and have prevented the sale of the club and any transfers.