Like Obaseki, deputy governor joins PDP

The deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, Friday led his supporters and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With the development, Shaibu has now joined the state governor, Godwin Obaseki who also defected to the PDP earlier in the day.

Speaking at the state PDP secretariat after obtaining his membership card, Shaibu expressed disappointment over the undemocratic actions and tendencies of Comrade Adams Oshiomole in his management of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national level.

According to him, “I have a mixed feeling with this action. First, one struggled to form a party and after forming that party, those that benefitted from the party took over the party and became tyrants.

“It is not always easy that after one helped to form and nurture a party, one individual would say he is an Adolf Hitler in the system and becomes undemocratic. That was what happened in the APC.”

Comrade Shaibu, however, expressed his unalloyed loyalty to Edo people, noting that their calls for the governor and his team to join the PDP has been heard.

He assured that Governor Obaseki will remain steadfast with his vision and mission to actualise the aspirations of Edo people, and that the strides made in social, economic and human capital development of the state must not be compromised.