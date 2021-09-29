Like resident doctors, health workers begin strike







Health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have said that they would withdraw their services from all federal health institutions as from September 30, 2021 after the expiration of her 15 days ultimatum.National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, in a statement urged the federal government to act on its 15 days ultimatum issued issued on September 17, 2021 to avoid total shutdown of health care system in the country. The group during the expanded National Executive Committee (NEC) comprising of the Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions and Professional Associations, affiliate unions and JOHESU Chairmen and Secretaries at the state and branch levels on Friday September 17, 2021, appraised the reports of JOHESU negotiation and conciliation meetings with federal government since the declaration of the trade dispute through the earlier 15 days strike notice issued on September 2, 2021, which expired on September 18, 2021. According to the statement, “JOHESU also drew the attention of the federal government to our fresh fifteen(15) days strike Notice, which is billed to expire in the next few days and for it to act to avoid shutdown of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. “We wish also to inform the general public that our NEC noted the appeal from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to show understanding with his administration and the President’s pledge to pay any debt owed health workers. “We would also wish to note some of the resolutions reached at the end of our meeting, to show that we are not strike mongers, but just for the federal government to act according to agreements reached. “We have asked the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure speedy circularisation of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings. “We equally asked the federal government to ensure that the new data for the computation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for JOHESU members be completed and submitted to the “High Level Body” (HLB) of the FG not later than Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021 as agreed. “We also urge the Federal Government to ensure that the “High Level Body” (HLB) complete and submit the computation of the adjusted CONHESS for inclusion in the 2022 budget on or before the 30th of September, 2021 submission window. “We charge the Federal Government to reciprocate the patriotic humanitarian gesture of JOHESU in the interest of the larger Nigerian masses to expeditiously resolve all the demands within the fifteen days window. “We unanimously adopted a resolution to step down the first notice of strike action which expired mid-night 17th September, 2021 and issued a fresh notice of fifteen (15) days. ..” While we push for better welfare and conditions of service for our members, we urge the federal government to reflect the promises of Mr President in the activities relating to our demands to ensure continuous industrial harmony in the health sector”.