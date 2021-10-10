Likeminds FC tourney: Mayor of Housing down Ekeora FC

The Mayor of Housing FC has moved top of the LIkeminds FC tournament (DE BOS CUP) top position after defeating Ekeora FC 2-0 in their week two game played over the weekend at Likeminds International arena, Utako Abuja.

They went into the game with three points and were placed in second on the log behind the D’Bulls FC.

Meanwhile, the first 45 minutes ended goalless with both sides looking hungry for goals but the second stanza started with the Mayor of Housing FC looking more hungrier than their opponents, as Obinna Amoke (T.Chair) a second-half substitute opened scoring 50th minutes into the game before Bakam Yashim (Yashman) added the second goal in 85th minutes.

However, a renowned real estate success strategist, Alloy Emeka China, who is also known as ‘the Mayor of Housing’ said his team is focusing on the trophy therefore, he was not surprised the team will win all the way to the final.

Ace China noted that before the commencement of the tournament, the players were told of the reward that will come after the trophy, so they are focus and determine to reap the reward of their labour.

“A great reward awaits the team if they go ahead and win the trophy. They are fully aware of what the Mayor of Housing will reward them if they win the trophy.

“I am sure we are going to win because the players are determining to win and being the title sponsor of the competition, it will be bad if we did not play at the final of this year edition of the competition.

“I want to assure you that celebration will go on till the next edition in 2022 if we win the trophy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Housing FC is topping the table with six points in two games, while the D’Bulls FC is trailing behind with four points in the same two-game, De Boss/Presido FC are third with one point in two games and Ekeora FC is last with no point in two games. Actions resume on Saturday.