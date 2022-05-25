Liman Isah has questions to answer, group alleges

A group under, the auspices of Nigeria Citizens Movement for Good Governance (NCMGG), has alleged that Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi has questions to answer relating to misappropriation of funds.

The group stated that Liman Isah Kantigi was charged alongside three other defendants in charge Number FHC/ABJ/CR/100/2018 at the Federal high Court, Abuja.

The statement issued by the Convener of the group, Aminu Haruna Maipampo, explained, “There were charges of offenses relating to money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering at the Abuja judicial division of the Federal high Court on the 25th day of June 2018 and Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi’s name was mentioned in all the 13 counts charges as a predicated offender. Unfortunately, he was said to be at large, apparently, he ran out of the country in order to evade arrest and prosecution by relevant security agencies.”

It advised the public to note that Liman Isah Kantigi is parading a different judgment of the Court of Appeal between his companies and frontier of his companies, the Attorney-General of Niger State and Commissioner for Justice, chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Katah Property and investment Ltd and Sadiq Air Travel Agency Ltd as respondent, in suit number CA/A/453/2018 which it was against the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja division, Coran Justice Dimgba J. In duit no FHC/ABJ/CS/359/2017, which was delivered 18th day of March 2022.

It added that the case was about refunding of looted funds to Niger state government, saying that on the other hand, the judgement in question was delivered by Mohammed Danjuma, JCA, the appellant is Sadiq Air Travel, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Musa Ibrahim Datti and Katah Property and Investment Ltd which was delivered 4th day February 2022 with Appeal Number CA/A/CR/413/2021.

The statement explained that it was mandated in the judgement that Liman Isah Kantigi should be apprehended and made to face justice on the 13 count charges levelled against him, adding that the two judgments were two different things and the general public should take note.

According to the statement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the good people of Niger state should understand that Liman Isah Kantigi cannot be trusted to govern a state like Niger, whose people are totally backward and living in abject poverty.

It also advised the PDP to note that the opposition would take advantage of its failures to understand that the man in question will lose out at any post election tribunal.

“It’s undoubtable that the judgement of the lower court in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/100/2018 delivered on 21st day of June 2021 by I. L Ojukwu, J was affirmed by Danlami Zama Senchi (Justice, Court of Appeal),” the statement confirmed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

