Lionel Messi drops his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi made the news this week as he delivered his opinion on the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United while speaking of his rivalry with the former Real Madrid superstar.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after 11 years away from the English club on a summer transfer deadline day, with Juventus parting ways with the Portuguese star for an initial fee of £20 million.

The fifth-time Ballon d’Or winner remained as sharp and quick as ever when it comes to delivering the goals for the Red Devils so far gone this 2021/22 campaign, and Messi, who made a stunning high-profile move to PSG in the summer, was impressed by the Portuguese performances this season.

Speaking to the media, the Argentina superstar praised the Portuguese’s adaptation skills in an interview with Marca, he said: “Cristiano already knew the club but that was at a different stage and now he has adapted in an impressive manner.”

From the start, he has scored goals as he always does and had no problems adapting.”

Messi also talked about the Red Devil’s recent poor run of form, having succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Watford in their last Premier League outing, with the match being one of the requested bets for the games that week, which puts them seventh on the table and ended up costing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his managerial position at Old Trafford.

The former Barcelona superstar, however, remains confident that the Red Devils’ can turn around their wheels of fortunes once more as the season progresses considering the individual quality that can be found in the tea.

He said: “United is a very strong team with great players.”The Premier League is a very difficult competition and an equal one, and things can turn around many times.

After December, a lot changes and anything can happen.”Messi joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer after parting ways with Barcelona following the end of his contract in June, which spelt the end of his 21-brilliant-year career with the Catalonia giants.

One of the Argentine’s best career years, in Barcelona, came when he and the Portuguese star, who was still with Real Madrid at the time, competed for the Golden Boot and Ballon d’Or awards every season.

When asked if the Argentine attacker missed his clash against the Portuguese on the domestic stage, Messi’s response was: “Time has passed since we competed in the same league.

We not only competed on an individual level but also on a team level for the same aims. “It was a very beautiful stage for us and for people because they enjoyed it very much.

It’s a beautiful memory that will remain in football history.”Lionel Messi returned for the Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night football in the Champions League as they travelled to Etihad Stadium to play their return leg against Manchester City.

However, the Argentine wasn’t able to do much this time as the English club emerged as the eventual winner of the clash in a 2-1 victory against the Parisians. Citizen’s Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored the two goals for the English team, while KylianMbappe scored the only goal for the Ligue 1 giants on Wednesday night.