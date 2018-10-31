Lionel returns to training, still sidelined from action

Lionel Messi this Wednesday returned to training with Barcelona barely a week after he was medically ruled out for three weeks.

This was due to a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm.

On Wednesday, he was pictured taking part in running exercises at Barcelona’s training ground, bringing the relief in the life of his fans.

The Argentine looked absolutely delighted with his return. Last week after the Sevilla game, when the injury happened, Barcelona officially announced that Messi would miss three weeks.

The Argentine is still expected to miss the games against Cultural Leonesa, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis and the return leg against Inter in the Champions League.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.