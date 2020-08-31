Lionesses to play Germany in friendly



England women will travel to Germany for a friendly against the two-time world champions on Tuesday, 27 October.

The Lionesses, whose last international game was at the SheBelieves Cup in March, will face Germany at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden.



Last November, Germany overcame England 2-1 in front of a record 77,768 crowd at Wembley Stadium.

But because of restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, October’s game will be played behind closed doors.

England head coach Phil Neville said: “I know the players are so hungry to pull on an England shirt again and this is a good test to see where we are early in the new season against strong opposition.



“Germany away is a tough challenge, but we know what we are capable of producing. I’m sure the players are excited about testing themselves against one of the best teams in the world.”

The friendly will mark the beginning of Neville’s final year in charge of the women’s national team.



Netherlands women’s manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed the former Manchester United and Everton defender in September 2021.