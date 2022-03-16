Lipaese reveals real essence of music

When it comes to expanding the lyrical and musical boundaries of Afro-dancehall, no one does it better than James Lipaese Afobokhan, popularly known as Lipaese (OBote ) from Lagos Nigeria who is working heads up to make it big in the country’s music industry.

He possesses the wow factor along with many other attributes that cater to all the genres with end result which he called ALTE CRUISE.

Apart from just singing when listening to this artist you’re instantly drawn to his catchy and witty lines,he focuses on both lyricism and originality and it is safe to say “he has his own sound”.

Lipaese, who is a recording artist,songwriter,performer and record producer, has been thriving and working in the studio tirelessly just to see his goals are achieved.

In 2014 he released his first Mixtape “Made Of Music” which was made up of hit songs like “You Don Baff” produced by himself which actually won the heart of music lovers both home and abroad with the catchy slang on the lips of everyone. “You Don Baff!” alongside other amazing songs which made him gain a lot of recognitions and awards.

He showcased a high level of passion,dedication and determination to make it huge as a young singer, and he achieved massive success.

The multi talented act came back to the music scene rejuvenated with the track titled “Grinding Tonight produced by King Jayable” which was released in the summer of 2015.

In 2016, Lipaese was taking even bigger strides at such a young age, his first single “Jolly” featuring Yung6ix and Bowdre on the vocals.

Then Lipaese came up with a few other songs in 2016 such as “Ijo Owo featuring Mochi” Produced by King Jayable, ” and other amazing songs which gave him slots of music nominations and awards winning such as Best New Artiste and Song.

Of the Year. And later on 2017 he came out real big with his Afro-Trap sound “coded” which was produced by GOB.. and with a new one “Unserious Girlfriend produced by MasterKraft and later came out with another hit song that has been causing wave and problem in the industry “Serious Girlfriend produced by Fixy” .

His recent single “You Say produced by Horla Gold” is currently making waves on tiktok and other platforms across the board,There is no doubt that Lipaese is gradually turning into a house hold name of reckon he has a burning passion for the love of making music,and overall iconic vibes.

He went on to released an album “Enemy Of Progress” in 2020 that consists of 12 amazing songs produced and having worked with some top notch artists and producers in the game like Idowest, Terri, Ichaba and Airboy, who put their impact and create magic with Lipaese.

The independent artist who has been putting his imprint on the world of entertainment took to his social media and announced his soon to be released deluxe of “Enemy Of Progress”with three amazing tracks added set to be available April 10, 2022.

The Deluxe album is filled with the burning passion for the love of making music.with production credits to outrageous producers like Horlagold producing 10 tracks off the Album and Dotzee and Prinz putting their impact to create spontaneous sounds.

Make sure To check out Lipaease on your music platforms of choice and follow him on social Media.