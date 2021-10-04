Lique 1: Messi suffers first loss as PSG go down 2-0 at Rennes

Rennes have ended Paris Saint-Germain’s 100 per cent record in the French Ligue 1 after recording a shock 2-0 win on Sunday.

Despite starting their strongest front four of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Neymar, PSG failed to register a shot on target.

Going into Sunday’s fixture, PSG had won of their eight league games.

Messi is still looking for his first goal in the league after making his third appearance.

Rennes opened scoring on the stroke of half-time through Gaëtan Laborde.

And a minute later Rennes went 2-0 up this time off the boot of Flavien Tait.

In the 81st minute Rennes was awarded a penalty and after consultation with VAR the decision was overturned.

Despite the defeat, PSG still top the league table on 24 points, six points above Lens.