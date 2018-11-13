Liquid Telecom extends Microsoft Azure from Cape to Cairo

Scale-out of the Microsoft Cloud, announced at AfricaCom 2018 that it has offered customers across Africa limitless opportunities for agility, innovation, and secure, compliant growth. DAVID AGBA reports.

Leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom has extended the availability of Microsoft Azure from the Cape to Cairo, continuing its lead in the African cloud revolution. This breakthrough scale-out of the Microsoft cloud-based architecture, announced yesterday at AfricaCom 2018, offers customers across the continent limitless opportunities for agility, innovation, and secure, compliant growth.

The Cape to Cairo capability for Microsoft Azure is enabled by Liquid Telecom’s forward-thinking ecosystem: five world-class data centres, connected via a pan-African fibre network approaching 70,000km; five regions offering the Microsoft Azure Stack hybrid cloud; and the company’s position as a Microsoft Tier I and Tier II Could Solution Provider.

A private, high performance CloudConnect for Microsoft ExpressRoute service, together with Liquid Telecom’s expert cloud enablement services, also enable customers to accelerate their cloud deployment and achieve faster time to value.

“By extending the reach of Microsoft Azure to an increasing number of countries and customers, Liquid Telecom is helping Africa realise its digital future,” said Nic Rudnick, Group CEO, Liquid Telecom. “We offer customers a single, unified solution for their Microsoft Azure strategy. This is underpinned by an unrivalled fibre network, strategically located data centres, a hybrid cloud architecture covering Azure and the Azure Stack, and an ExpressRoute connection to maximise the benefits of the cloud. Together, Microsoft and Liquid Telecom are creating a modern business foundation for customers in Africa – one that inspires innovation, cloud-paced change, compliance, and business growth.”

The Liquid Telecom ecosystem brings cloud services in Africa together, offering customers a one-stop solution for Microsoft cloud computing, connectivity, and professional services.

Scale-out Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack

Liquid Telecom now provides this modern hybrid cloud in five regions – South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda – with more countries scheduled to go live during 2019.

Expansive, cloud-ready connectivity

Liquid Telecom has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network approaching 70,000km, running from the Cape to Cairo – covering most of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Award-winning Tier 3 data centre infrastructure

Designed, built and operated to the highest standards demanded by today’s leading cloud providers, carriers, and enterprises, Liquid Telecom’s network of data centres provides customers with scalable and secure Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack services. They also act as a one-stop shop for data centre solutions across the Continent and a local data centre resource for all private, secure hybrid cloud needs.

CloudConnect for Microsoft ExpressRoute

Microsoft ExpressRoute, part of Liquid Telecom’s CloudConnect offering, allows customers to establish flexible, private connections to Azure for better performance, tighter security and lower latency. Liquid Telecom is the only Microsoft partner to be providing an ExpressRoute service across eight African countries on its own fibre. CloudConnect also delivers additional direct connection products to other global and local African providers, facilitating flexible hybrid cloud solutions.

Innovation partnerships

Emerging African start-ups have access to this Liquid Telecom infrastructure to support the new generation of innovators and become tomorrow’s technology leaders. For example, Liquid Telecom provides free internet to Nairobi Garage’s Entrepreneurship Centre, supporting up to 300 co-workers with free high-speed fibre connectivity.

“This increased availability of Microsoft Azure answers the call from customers across Africa for a truly modern hybrid cloud,” said Dean Erasmus, Azure Business Lead for Africa, Microsoft. “It enables customers across the continent to simplify IT implementation and reap the benefits associated with cloud operating models, either hosted or delivered on-premise. Liquid Telecom is a trusted partner of Microsoft to drive this strategy forward. The breadth of their fibre network, data centre infrastructure, market reach and expertise enable customers to realise their business objectives more quickly and effectively.”

Liquid Telecom at AfricaCom

Liquid Telecom will be showcasing this forward-thinking Microsoft Azure Stack capability alongside the company’s other leading connectivity, hosting and co-location and digital services at AfricaCom 2018 in Capetown’s CTICC. Customers can experience these solutions first-hand and discover how Liquid Telecom’s data, voice and IP services are helping customers across Africa to compete in the digital age. On Tuesday November 13 at AfricaCom, Nic Rudnick, Group CEO, Liquid Telecom will take to the stage in a panel discussion, providing expert advice on how customers can implement a data-driven growth strategy, geared to competing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. On November 14, Shaun Reuben, Chief Sales Officer, Liquid Telecom will reveal how enterprises can benefit from telcos evolving into digital service providers. Liquid Telecom is also shortlisted for two AfricaCom Awards 2018: ‘Best Network Improvement’ and ‘Changing Lives Award’.

Microsoft Azure Stack

Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services to help customers meet today’s business challenges. It offers customers the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using their preferred tools and frameworks. Microsoft Azure Stack, an extension of Microsoft Azure, is a highly secure modern cloud service that enables customers to deliver Azure services within an on-premise data centre infrastructure. Combining agility with flexibility, Azure Stack can quickly enable new scenarios for applications, such as edge and disconnected environments, or meet specific requirements surrounding security and compliance.

Liquid Telecom

Liquid Telecom is a leading communications solutions provider across 13 countries primarily in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa that serves mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media and content companies and retail customers with high-speed, reliable connectivity, hosting and co-location and digital services. It has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, approaching 70,000km, and operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi, with a combined potential 19,000 square metres of rack space and 80 MW of power. This is in addition to offering leading cloud-based services, such as Microsoft Office365, Microsoft Azure and innovative digital content provision including Netflix and Kwesé TV across our fibre footprint. Through this combined offering Liquid Telecom is enhancing customers experience on their digital journey.

