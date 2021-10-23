Listen to Nigerians, declare for presidency now, pressure mounts on Tinubu

Former Lagos state governor and a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been pressurised again to make public his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thousands of his supporters gathered Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling Asiwaju’s legacies and inauguration of states’ steering committee to reinstate their claims.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not allowed political campaigns for 2023 elections but Tinubu’s supporters under the aegis of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) serving as umbrella organisation housing other groups, said Asiwaju’s experiences both in public and private were enough to motivate Nigerians.

The Saturday’s event brought together many serving and former lawmakers, representatives of many known politicians of the APC across the country.

Addressing the gathering, TSG’s Director General, Arc. Umar Ibrahim, said having reflected on Tinubu’s performances in difference officers, his group called on him to come out and govern Nigeria as President.

“We therefore call on Asrwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avail the nation of his enormous wealth of experience, outstanding and visionary leadership qualities, to contest the 2023 Presidential Election.

“In our search for credible leadership to consolidate and improve on the enormous gains of the Buhari administration in the next dispensation, we have painstakingly and consciously undertaken to observe, study and critically analyze the challenges confronting the nation as well as our immense resources potentials and strength.

“We have also reflected deeply on the outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes and antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a man with the attributes of hard work, extensive vision, rich experience and striking intelligence, networks of vital contacts, sense of equity, justice and fairness with high regard for the rule of law.

“Tinubu is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the Country We have identified him as an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation. We have no doubt that he has the capacity and the political will to institute a new concept of governance and a new agenda of sustainable development, to provide effective leadership, capable of providing solutions to the numerous challenges confronting the nation.

“We have identified Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a patriot in words, in action, and indeed, a leading light among the people, a detribalized strategic thinker, with national outlook and balanced judgment, an exceptional manager of resources, a quintessential and visionary leader, an accomplished politician and a seasoned administrator, a statesman in Spirit and in physique, whose strides in the nation’s political landscape remain outstanding, as the man the nation needs in the next dispensation.”

In his speech, a member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Faleke, described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the maker of modem Lagos, “a miraculous story that has become part of our history.

“The cast is still alive and even the landscape can tell the stores of its transformation from 1999 to 2007. We all witnessed how a poor government, Struggling to manage N600 Million Monthly revenue in 1999 was tumed to a prosperous goverment making N3Sbiilion monthly today, thanks to the doggedness and financial wizardry of an incurable optimist and imaginative strategist.

“We have discovered a man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland. Aman who had comfortable control of the entire south-west and six solid governors yet threw everything into the alliance with President Muhammadu Buhari with 12million votes but with one governor to build a new Pan – Nigerian Party of his dream. Aman who ran a state that gave opportunities to citizens for appointive and elective positions on merit, without regard for their religion, ethnicity or class.

“This is a man who left office in 2007 yet remains popular till today because he is focused, consistent and persistent. He has been the central figure in Nigerian politics.”

Hon. Faleke, however called on Tinubu not to wait time any longer in declaring his intention to become the next President.

“Therefore, on behalf of the millions of supporters of Tinubu Support Group, we are calling on our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to formally announce his presidential aspiration.”