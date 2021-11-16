LITF lauds UBA’s contribution to growth of African economies

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc for its contribution to infrastructure development and growth of trade in the 19 countries where it operates, which is why the bank remains its preferred partner for the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

The President, LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, said this while delivering a welcome address with the theme: ‘Boosting Intra Africa Trade ’during the Africa day celebration, held at the ongoing 35th edition of the Fair in Lagos.

She explained that the Africa Day was implemented because of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which is a long term dream and a long term goal, adding that; “To this end we have started taking first steps and are doing a lot of sensitization and awareness especially for the MSMEs.”

Mabogunje who took time to appreciate UBA’s efforts as headline sponsor, appreciated the bank’s consistency and support rendered to SMEs through making available windows of opportunities for businesses to thrive during and after the Fair.