There was late arrival of materials in MPH O48 polling unit, Millennium City, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

As at 9:05am, the polling unit officials were seen removing the ballot papers and other election materials from their bags.

The Presiding officer, Abubakar Dalhatu, said the delay was caused by sorting.

He said they have to sort the materials and ensure everything is in correct order before they took the materials away from the local government headquarters in Kujama.

