LIVE – 2023 state assembly election: Voters groan as soldiers enforce restriction movement in Osun

Some voters in Osogbo, Osun state capital, are groaning over alleged restriction by the Soldiers.

According to the voters, they were delayed in front of the state house of assembly with hundreds of their vehicles packed.

They were said to have defied the restriction orders hence the delay.

The soldiers asked them to pack their cars and trek to their polling units if they intended to vote.

A top officer of the Nigerian Army said the soldiers were stationed there to enforce restriction orders.

He said those that flouted the order should be arrested because they deliberately disobeyed the order.

A House of Assembly candidate was seen pleading with the soldiers but all to no avail.

