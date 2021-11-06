[LIVE] Anambra election: APC, ZLP candidates vote as machines malfunction again

The governorship candidates of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo and Senator Andy Uba of All Progressive Congress (APC) have exercised their franchise amidst the malfunctioned voting materials.

Okonkwo voted at Ogidi ward 2, Ogidi town hall, PU009 at 12.24pm in Idemili North LGA, while Senator Uba voted at 11.15am at St Peters (Uga ward 2, 002) in Aguata LGA.

Speaking at Ogidi, Okonkwo commended security arrangement for the election and expressed hope that the security situation would remain after the poll.

Okonkwo, who decried technology failure at some polling boots, appealed to INEC to find ways of allowing the affected persons to vote.

Speaking at Uga, an aide to Senator Uba, Chief Godwin Umeugoji, said the election was peaceful, though there were few places where materials arrived late.

Meanwhile at Uga ward one, out of seven polling units at Olu Agency, one did not receive voting materials and INEC officials as at 12.54pm, while six others with voting materials were forced to adopt manual voting due to machine issues.

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo had witnessed similar voting machine hitches before he eventually voted earlier on Saturday at Amesi, Aguata LGA.