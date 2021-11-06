[Live] Anambra election: Heavy security presence as electorate chose next governor, accreditation, voting begin

There is heavy security presence across polling units as eligible voters in Anambra state file out to elect their next governor.

Blueprint reports that while voting had commenced at some polling units, officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were yet to arrive at many.

According to our correspondent, as at 8.14am, INEC staff were yet to arrive at polling boots 009 and 008, Awka ward 7, while voters were already voting at Amawbia ward 3 (002, 010, 001 and 003 units) in Awka South Local Government Area (LGA) as at 9.22am.

Also, voters and accredited civil society groups were equally seen waiting for INEC officials at Nri ward 1 (002, 001, and 003) in Anaocha LGA.

Accreditation and voting were on as at 10am in Agulu ward 2 (polling units 001) in Anaocha LGA.

