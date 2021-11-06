[Live] Anambra election: Obiano votes as Police groan over non-payment of feeding allowance

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has just voted in his home town Aguleri at the ongoing governorship election.

The governor cast his vote around 10am.

Meanwhile, a trending video has revealed where Police operatives assigned for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra state are over the inability of the police authorities to pay them approved N10, 000 feeding allowance.

The officers were seen demanding that the N10,000 be paid to them without further delay.

It was learnt that the officers, many of whom arrived Anambra during the week, were not given accommodation.

According to the video, the officers gathered at Idemili Ogidi Police Division, chanting “pay us our money.”

More updates coming…