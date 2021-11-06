[LIVE) Anambra election: Voters troop out, frustrated as voting machines malfunction in Amesi, Orumba, other areas, PDP candidate votes after long wait (Pictures)



The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo) has exercised his franchise at the on ongoing Anambra state governorship poll.

It took Ozigbo and his wife over 20 minutes each to cast their votes as at 11.12am at polling unit 010 in Amesi, while the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Raphael Okpalaeke, got frustrated as at 12noon.

He decried late arrival of materials at Awka South, Orumba North, other parts of the state, and urged INEC officials to ensure materials get to those areas to avoid disenfranchising voters.

Igwe Okpalaeke said he had tried unsuccessfully to cast his vote due to failed machines, and called on INEC to come to their rescue so they could exercise their franchise.

Also speaking, the former Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eucharia Anazodo, lamented over malfunctioned voting materials and lack of security details at Aguata LGA.

Anazodo, who spoke at Central School Amesi, Aguata LGA, said herself and other eligible voters had been waiting since 7.30am but INEC officials came at 9.45am.

Blueprint correspondent who visited the school which has five polling boots, reported that eligible voters were disfranchised as well due to lack of voting materials and enough security to safeguard the place.

“Some particulars are missing. No one is voting. Card readers are not working. Some voting materials not available. We are not happy.

Machines could not capture anyone. We don’t know whether it was plan to stop PDP from winning the poll. Even police are not here,” she added.

Meanwhile, voting materials arrived at Ebenebe ward 1, 2 and 3 at Awka North LGA as at 10.58am.





