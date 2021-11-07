[LIVE] Anambra governorship election: Soludo’s APGA widens lead to 17 LGAs as INEC announces more results

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has won 17 out of 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Anambra state, according to results of November 6 poll announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Soludo won in Anambra East, Ayamelum, Oyi, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Awka South, Idemili South, Onitsha South, Njikoka, Orumba South, Awka North, Anambra West, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, Onitsha North, and Onitsha South Council Areas.
But the candidates of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, won in his home LGA, Nnewi North, just as his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, won at Ogbaru Local government area where Senator Stella Odua who recently decamped to All Progressive Congress (APC) hails from.
There were no election at Ihiala local government areas due to late arrival of voting materials and other issues, whereas results for Orumba North LGAs was not announced following allegations by the Collation Officer, Dr Michael Otu that he was forced to sign it under duress.
INEC also revealed that there were other polling units across all the local government areas where elections were either cancelled or not hold due to pockets of violence, manipulations, absconing with result sheets, over voting, failures of Bio modal voting machines and other issues.
The Collation Officer for Orumba North LGA, which has 18 polling units and 93608 registered voters, Dr Michael Otu alleged that he was forced to sign the results at Ajalli, the headquarters of Orumba North LGA under duress and coercion, even as he accused the EO of owing the police and conniving with those that forced him to sign results against his wish.
“I signed the document under duress and coercion. I was surrender by enemies who brought thugs to kill me. It was a very pathetic experience. First was police crisis that took place at the place, BVas issues and mutilation of results sheets. I was held hostage in the toilet. At a time, a woman, the LG Chairman came and told me that I have to sign it because if she loses the election she will loose her job,” Otu stated.
Senator Victor Umeh, the APGA state collation agent, however, refutted his claims and urged the INEC to declare the result as according to him, election was conducted in the council area without any issue and his party won.
Responding, the NEC Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Florence Obi, directed the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) UNICal, Dr John Edong, and others to recollate the result, and bring back the results to be announced.
Final results and pronouncements on the election was being awaited as at press time.
However, below is the official INEC results for the election per local government areas.
(1) Dunukofia LGA
APC 1991
APGA 4124
PDP 1680
YPP 1360
(2) Awka South LGA
APC 2595
APGA 12,891
PDP 5498
YPP 919
(3) Oyi LGA
APC 2830
APGA 6133
PDP 2484
YPP 900
(4) Ayamelum LGA
APC 2409
APGA 3424
PDP 2804
YPP 407
(5) Anaocha LGA
APC 2085
APGA 6911
PDP 5108
YPP 868
(6) Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA 9747
PDP 1380
YPP 559
(7) Idemili South LGA
APC 1039
APGA 2312
PDP 2016
YPP 752
(8) Onitsha South LGA
APC 2050
APGA 4281
PDP 2253
YPP 271
(9) Njikoka LGA
APC 3216
APGA 8803
PDP 3409
YPP 924
(10) Nnewi North LGA
APC 1278
APGA 3369
PDP 1511
YPP 6485
(11) Orumba South LGA
APC 2060
APGA 4394
PDP 1672
YPP 887
(12) Ogbaru LGA
APC 1178
APGA 3051
PDP 3445
YPP 484
(13) Onitsha North LGA
APC 3909
APGA 5587
PDP 3781
YPP 682
(14) Aguata LGA
APC 4773
APGA 9136
PDP 3798
YPP 1070
(15) Ihiala LGA
No election
(16) Idemili North LGA
APC 2291
APGA 5358
PDP 2312
YPP 902
(17) Ekwusigo LGA
APC 1237
APGA 2570
PDP 1857
YPP 727
(18) Nnewi South LGA
APC 1307
APGA 3243
PDP 2226
YPP 1327
(19) Orumba North LGA
(Result Contested. Not Declared)
(20) Awka North LGA
APC 755
APGA 1908
PDP 840
YPP 381
(21) Anambra West LGA
APC 1233
APGA 1918
PDP 1401
YPP 357