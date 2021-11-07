[LIVE] Anambra governorship election: Soludo’s APGA widens lead to 17 LGAs as INEC announces more results

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has won 17 out of 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Anambra state, according to results of November 6 poll announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Soludo won in Anambra East, Ayamelum, Oyi, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Awka South, Idemili South, Onitsha South, Njikoka, Orumba South, Awka North, Anambra West, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, Onitsha North, and Onitsha South Council Areas.

But the candidates of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, won in his home LGA, Nnewi North, just as his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, won at Ogbaru Local government area where Senator Stella Odua who recently decamped to All Progressive Congress (APC) hails from.

There were no election at Ihiala local government areas due to late arrival of voting materials and other issues, whereas results for Orumba North LGAs was not announced following allegations by the Collation Officer, Dr Michael Otu that he was forced to sign it under duress.

INEC also revealed that there were other polling units across all the local government areas where elections were either cancelled or not hold due to pockets of violence, manipulations, absconing with result sheets, over voting, failures of Bio modal voting machines and other issues.

The Collation Officer for Orumba North LGA, which has 18 polling units and 93608 registered voters, Dr Michael Otu alleged that he was forced to sign the results at Ajalli, the headquarters of Orumba North LGA under duress and coercion, even as he accused the EO of owing the police and conniving with those that forced him to sign results against his wish.

“I signed the document under duress and coercion. I was surrender by enemies who brought thugs to kill me. It was a very pathetic experience. First was police crisis that took place at the place, BVas issues and mutilation of results sheets. I was held hostage in the toilet. At a time, a woman, the LG Chairman came and told me that I have to sign it because if she loses the election she will loose her job,” Otu stated.

Senator Victor Umeh, the APGA state collation agent, however, refutted his claims and urged the INEC to declare the result as according to him, election was conducted in the council area without any issue and his party won.

Responding, the NEC Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Florence Obi, directed the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) UNICal, Dr John Edong, and others to recollate the result, and bring back the results to be announced.

Final results and pronouncements on the election was being awaited as at press time.

However, below is the official INEC results for the election per local government areas.

(1) Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360

(2) Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919

(3) Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900

(4) Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407

(5) Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868

(6) Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559

(7) Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752

(8) Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271

(9) Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924

(10) Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

(11) Orumba South LGA

APC 2060

APGA 4394

PDP 1672

YPP 887

(12) Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

(13) Onitsha North LGA

APC 3909

APGA 5587

PDP 3781

YPP 682

(14) Aguata LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

(15) Ihiala LGA

No election

(16) Idemili North LGA

APC 2291

APGA 5358

PDP 2312

YPP 902

(17) Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

(18) Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

(19) Orumba North LGA

(Result Contested. Not Declared)

(20) Awka North LGA

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

(21) Anambra West LGA

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401

YPP 357