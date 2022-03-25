LIVE: Eguavoen unveils ‘killer squad’ as Super Eagles confront Ghana in Kumasi *See full list, exact kickoff time

Super Eagles interim technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen, has revealed players that will face the Black stars of Ghana during the first leg World Cup playoffs in Kumasi.

The list obtained by Blueprint on Friday showed that the Nigerian coach named debutant Innocent Bonke in the starting lineup.

The starting lineup include Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Innocent Bonke, Leon Balogun, Williams Troost Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Joseph Aribo, Moses Simon.

The match kicks off 8:30pm on Friday

The second leg will be played inside newly regrassed Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja on Tuesday.