Live #EkitiDecides2022: INEC announces results in Ekiti *See full declaration

So far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results from 10 out of 16 local government area after over 700, 000 voters trooped out and exercised their rights on Saturday June 18, 2022.

Already, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji is comfortably leading and will mostly going to be declared winner

Oyebanji is ahead in the race among the three leading candidates, who included PDP’s Bisi Kolawole and SDP’s Engineer Olusegun Oni, a former governor.

With Oyebanji scoring 107,913 aggregate votes, Oni so far garnered 42,122 votes while Kolawole of the PDP has 40,838.

See results declared so far with top three candidates

Ikole LGA

APC – 16, 417

PDP – 6,266

SDP – 5,736

Orun LGA

APC – 8,074

PDP – 2,588

SDP – 5,909

Osi LGA

APC – 10,321

PDP – 2,871

SDP – 9, 489

Oye LGA

APC – 13, 396

PDP – 4,122

SDP – 5,391

Irepodun Ifelodun LGA

APC – 13,125

PDP – 4,712

SDP – 5,010

Moba LGA

APC – 11609

PDP – 3530

SDP – 4904

Ilejemeje LGA

APC – 4357

PDP -1157

SDP – 2344

Efon LGA

APC- 4,012

PDP-6,303

SDP-3,39

Ikere LGA

APC – 12,086

PDP- 3,789

SDP – 1, 943

Ekiti South-West LGA

APC – 9,679

PDP – 4,474

SDP -4,577

