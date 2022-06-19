Live #EkitiDecides2022: INEC announces results in Ekiti *See full declaration

So far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results from 10 out of 16 local government area after over 700, 000 voters trooped out and exercised their rights on Saturday June 18, 2022.
Already, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji is comfortably leading and will mostly going to be declared winner
Oyebanji is ahead in the race among the three leading candidates, who included PDP’s Bisi Kolawole and SDP’s Engineer Olusegun Oni, a former governor.
With Oyebanji scoring 107,913 aggregate votes, Oni so far garnered 42,122 votes while Kolawole of the PDP has 40,838.
See results declared so far with top three candidates
Ikole LGA
APC – 16, 417
PDP – 6,266
SDP – 5,736
Orun LGA
APC – 8,074
PDP – 2,588
SDP – 5,909
Osi LGA
APC – 10,321
PDP – 2,871
SDP – 9, 489
Oye LGA
APC – 13, 396
PDP – 4,122
SDP – 5,391
Irepodun Ifelodun LGA
APC – 13,125
PDP – 4,712
SDP – 5,010
Moba LGA
APC – 11609
PDP – 3530
SDP – 4904
Ilejemeje LGA
APC – 4357
PDP -1157
SDP – 2344
Efon LGA
APC- 4,012
PDP-6,303
SDP-3,39
Ikere LGA
APC – 12,086
PDP- 3,789
SDP – 1, 943
Ekiti South-West LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP -4,577