Live – FCT Area Council election: Results trickle in as PDP wins Kado Kuchi polling unit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saturday, won the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections held at polling unit 019 in Kado Kuchi, Gwarinpa Ward in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the 2022 FCT Area Council election.

The election ended by 3:30pm, while sorting and counting of votes started by 4:15pm.

Below are details of the councillorship election at the polling unit…

Registered voters: 2,227

Accredited voters: 155

PDP- 90

APC- 56

AAC- 2

APGA- 1

ADC- 1

SDP- 1

Invalid votes- 4

Total votes: 155

Details of the Chairmanship election are:

Registered voters: 2,227

Accredited voters: 155

PDP- 97

APC- 51

AAC- 1

ADP- 1

SDP- 1

Invalid votes- 4

Total votes: 155

Voters interviewed by Blueprint blamed insensitivity and massive corruption by politicians as the reason for voter apathy, saying that it is a matter of concern that only 155 voters were accredited, while more than 2,227 voters registered at the polling unit.