LIVE FCT council election: Voters troop out as INEC officials arrive polling units (VIDEO)

Voting is yet to start at Polling Unit 002 in Jiwa Ward, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in the FCT Area Council election.

As of 9:50am, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made of corps members, were still setting up, with would-be voters grumbling about lateness in the commencement of the election.

INEC had said the election will start by 8:30am, and end by 2:30pm, but voters were yet to be accredited at polling unit 002 as of the time of filing this report.

However, security agencies, including policemen, are on ground to forestall any breakdown of law and order, with accredited journalists observing developments.

Speaking exclusively with Blueprint, the Presiding Officer (PO) at Polling Unit 002, Jiwa Ward, Agwu Agnes, said the reason behind the late commencement of voting is as a result of late deployment of materials.

“We did not get materials on time, that’s why we’re just setting up. However, we want to assure voters that we will speed up the voting process. Whatever time lost so far will be regained once we start,” she said.

On his part, INEC supervisory officer in charge of Jiwa Zone, Mr Musa Yahaya, blamed the late commencement of voting on logistics.

“INEC is not entirely responsible for the late commencement of voting in polling unit 002, Jiwa ward, AMAC. The issue is that we faced challenges in getting fuel for our vehicles. Many filling stations refused to sell fuel, even late into the night. It took pleas before we were able to get fuel this morning.

“The materials and officials didn’t arrive the polling unit on time as a result of the reasons cited above. However, I am glad that security agencies are on ground to ensure maintenance of law and order. Journalists should also help us in proper monitoring,” he said.